Tamil New Year Special: The windows to Tamil Nadu’s glorious past

Keezhadi: Treasure troves throw proof of ancient Tamils' modern lifestyle

Located on the banks of the Vaigai River near Madurai, the ancient site of Keezhadi continues to redefine historical narratives with new revelations about the sophistication and urban character of early Tamil civilisation. It has firmly established itself as one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in south Asia.

The ongoing excavations, led by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), have uncovered over 20, 000 artefacts dating back to the Sangam era, approximately 600 BCE to 200 CE. The site's layout, artefacts, and inscriptions reveal a well-planned urban settlement with an economy rooted in trade, textile production, and script literacy.

The discovery of Roman artefacts and beads further suggests that Keezhadi had global trade links. “This settlement was likely part of the larger Indo-Roman trade network, exporting textiles and semi-precious stones,” stated heritage scholar Uma Maheswari from the University of Madras.

“This is not just a village — it was a vibrant urban centre with planned architecture, brick structures, and an advanced drainage system,” said R. Sivanandam, joint director of TNSDA. “The cultural materials unearthed here prove that the Sangam age was a literate society with deep urban roots,” he added.

Some of the artefacts include punch-marked coins, inscribed pottery bearing Tamil Brahmi script, spindle whorls, gold ornaments, and graffiti. “Keezhadi has unearthed the earliest evidence of Tamil Brahmi script in southern Tamil Nadu, suggesting the prevalence of literacy among the common people,” shared epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan before his passing, who played a pivotal role in highlighting the site's importance.

Carbon dating has placed the site as early as the 6th century BCE. The scale and organisation of the settlement challenge long-held assumptions that ancient Tamil societies were primarily rural and isolated. “This site bridges the cultural gap between the Indus Valley and southern civilisations, showing that Tamil Nadu had a parallel, sophisticated society thriving in the Sangam era,” added S. Arvind, an archaeologist.

In addition to its archaeological importance, Keezhadi holds emotional and cultural significance for Tamil identity. “Keezhadi is a cultural renaissance point. It validates the pride we have in our language, art, and ancient way of living,” said Thanjavur-based historian Ilango Balan.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu government, earlier this year, commenced efforts to convert the site into an open-air museum and cultural park.

Sivagalai and Iron Age roots

The archaeological excavations at Sivagalai in Thoothukudi are uncovering a wealth of artefacts that provide fresh insights into the socio-cultural and economic life of Iron Age Tamil societies. With each layer of soil turned, the narrative of a once-thriving, self-sustained civilisation continues to emerge, strengthening Tamil Nadu's claim as one of the world's oldest cultural landscapes.

Launched by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA), the latest phase of excavations, ongoing since 2021, has revealed over 10, 000 artefacts to date, including black- and- red ware pottery, glass beads, spindle whorls, iron implements, and terracotta figurines. Burial urns, often found intact, indicate a well-defined funerary culture comparable to the Megalithic traditions found across South India.

“Findings from Sivagalai not only align with Iron Age artefacts but also demonstrate a continuum of cultural and material development,” said V Ramamurthy, deputy director of TNSDA. “We are now uncovering evidence that the region had robust craft-based economies, with distinct forms of metallurgy and pottery making,” he added.

The discovery of iron slag and crucibles suggests that Sivagalai was once a centre of early iron smelting. “The technological advancement of the society is striking. This was a community that possessed expertise in tool-making, textile production, and possibly trade,” shared archaeologist R Kannan.

Carbon dating of charcoal samples has placed the site between 800 BCE and 300 BCE, aligning it with similar Megalithic- era sites such as Adichanallur. However, experts have emphasised that Sivagalai's cultural imprint is unique. “The black- and- red ware and the patterns seen in spindle whorls suggest indigenous traditions not directly influenced by northern cultures,” noted heritage researcher A Priyadarshini.

Several human skeletal remains and burial goods uncovered at the site indicate a belief system surrounding death and the afterlife. “These findings are key to reconstructing the philosophical and ritualistic framework of Iron Age Tamils,” said S Raja, a professor of anthropology at Madurai Kamaraj University.

The Tamil Nadu government has expressed its intent to promote the site as an archaeological heritage zone.

