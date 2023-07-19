TN Govt plans skill registry to connect job seekers & industry

CHENNAI: In a bid to help the industries source talent easily, the Tamil Nadu government has developed a unified skill registry database for those who were trained by the State Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), benefitting over 1.6 lakh students.

The unified skill registry database is a one stop shop solution for data related to all skill training schemes of the state. A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the database will act as a single data repository to cater to the manpower needs of the industry.

“TNSDC will also facilitate integration with the state’s Private Job Portal(PJP) maintained by the Department of Employment and Training”, he said. He stated that the skill registry module is linked to PJP and all trained candidates are available for recruitment in real time. “This significantly increases employability for trained candidates across the State,” he added.

At present the TNSDC has an integrated skill database of 1,61,138 candidates across various departments in 37 different sectors. The official claimed that the candidates who have registered will have job opportunities from different organisations all over the country and abroad too.

The improved TNSDC portal is a dedicated online platform with centralised monitoring capabilities to track the end-to-end parameters of the skilling ecosystem. Officials also claimed that this is a user-friendly module for the aspiring candidates.

“It serves as a central repository of information ensuring quality training and smooth implementation of the coaching programme. Any candidate looking for employability, upgradation of skills could register in the portal and has the liberty to choose a suitable course and the location of the training centre,” the official added.

As per the scheme, all the participants are to be validated by their unique Aadhaar number to ensure duplication is reduced to a great extent. It will also help follow norms laid by National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) with geo tagging to track real-time.