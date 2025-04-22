TN govt notifies amendment in Private Colleges (Regulation) Act

CHENNAI: The higher education department has notified the amendment of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act.

A government order of the department said the government have amended rule 11 of the Act to appoint non-teaching posts in Group D category other than office assistance through outsourcing in aided colleges.

The notification in the Tamil Nadu government gazette stated that the governor has made the amendment in rule 11.

The notification further said that in case of vacancies arising in Group D category posts (except office assistant), they shall be filled up through outsourcing and on a contract basis only per the instructions issued by the government from time to time and by meeting the expenditure from the funds of the colleges.