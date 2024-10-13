Begin typing your search...
TN Govt mandates government employees to wear ID card during office hours
The Human Resource Management department has instructed department heads and district collectors to ensure strict compliance with this rule.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a directive making it mandatory for government employees to wear photo ID cards during office hours.
The Human Resource Management department has instructed department heads and district collectors to ensure strict compliance with this rule.
In an official letter, district collectors were urged to emphasise the importance of this directive.
According to a Maalaimalar report, it stated that employees failing to wear photo ID cards will face disciplinary action.
Next Story