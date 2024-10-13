Begin typing your search...

    TN Govt mandates government employees to wear ID card during office hours

    The Human Resource Management department has instructed department heads and district collectors to ensure strict compliance with this rule.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Oct 2024 1:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-13 13:54:19  )
    TN Govt mandates government employees to wear ID card during office hours
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a directive making it mandatory for government employees to wear photo ID cards during office hours.

    The Human Resource Management department has instructed department heads and district collectors to ensure strict compliance with this rule.

    In an official letter, district collectors were urged to emphasise the importance of this directive.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, it stated that employees failing to wear photo ID cards will face disciplinary action.

    Tamil Nadu GovernmentID cardsGovernment employees
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick