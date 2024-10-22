TN govt launches free German course for nursing professionals; check last date to apply, other details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare has announced a free German language training program for nursing professionals, under the Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School initiative.

The program aims to bridge the skill gap in Germany's healthcare sector. Germany faces a significant shortage of 1.7 million skilled professionals, including 35,000 nursing vacancies annually, due to increasing healthcare demands, an official release stated.

The eight-month-long course, which is free of cost, will equip students with B2 proficiency in German language.

Registration closes on October 25, 2024, with classes commencing on November 1, 2024.

Training will be conducted offline in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Madurai. Classes will be held five days a week for eight hours per day. Accommodation too will be provided, the release added.

Post training, there will be also be placement opportunities.

Eligibility for the course includes a nursing or a general nursing midwifery (GNM) degree and at least one year of experience.

Successful candidates can expect a basic salary of €2600 to 3400 as Nursing Assistants or Care Givers in Germany.

Once registered as a nurse in Germany, there are numerous benefits, including job security with unemployment insurance, accommodation, maternity and paternity leave, medical coverage through health insurance, and family integration once registered as a nurse, the release highlighted. Professionals can also expect career advancement opportunities, permanent residency, and citizenship in five years of legal residency. Additionally, residents will receive a monthly childcare allowance, and free education up to university level across all streams.

Interested candidates can apply here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdh0CFyN6TJSxedobTTNMmHx-GnU9u04QVWaZluPfEldW4igQ/viewform

