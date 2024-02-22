TN govt launches coalition to strengthen PoSH in textile sector

CHENNAI: For strengthening the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) and to ensure zero tolerance for sexual harassment and violence in the textile sector of the State, the Tamil Nadu government has launched multi-stakeholder textile industry coalition (TiC).

Owing to this, a collaborative event between UN Women, the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment, and the Department of Handlooms, handicrafts, textiles, and khadi long with the media was held here on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of TiC, V Amuthavalli, commissioner of the social welfare department said, "This initiative aligns with the TNmandate, as the Statewomen's policy was also released recently.

Also, TN is working towards creating a safer and more inclusive work environment for women like PoSH. The State currently has 5,493 internal complaints committees (ICCs) in government organisations and 10,946 ICCs in private establishments,"

Meanwhile, TiC is planning to work towards creating industry-standardised guidelines and codes of conduct to promote best practices and accountability.

TiC is planning to cover all aspects of the textile value chain, from the factory floor to the community and the policy level. And, the coalition is led by the TN State departments and convened by UN Women with diverse stakeholders.

The press note of TiC pointed out that out of 2,049 large and medium textile mills in India, 893 mills are in TN.

Similarly, out of 996 small units in India, 792 are in the State. And a majority of the textile and garment work force in the State are women.