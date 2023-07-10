TN govt issues SOP for implementation of 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai' scheme in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the implementation of the 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai' scheme in the State.

"The families, with members affected with intellectual disability, severely affected persons, persons affected with Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and multiple sclerosis, persons affected with muscular dystrophy and leprosy affected persons, and are receiving maintenance allowance given by Welfare of Differently Abled Person Department, are eligible to apply in this Scheme, provided that they satisfy the other eligibility criteria under the Scheme and also do not fall under any of the ineligibility criteria specified in the Scheme," said a Government Order issued by the state government.

"Families earning an annual income of Rs. 2.5 lakh and above, Persons who file Income tax returns with an annual family income of over Rs 2.5 lakhs, and income taxpayers, Professional taxpayers earning an income of Rs 2.5 lakh and above, per annum are ineligible to get the Mahalir Urimai Thogai," it added.

"State Government and Government of India employees; Employees of Public Sector Undertakings/Banks, Employees of Boards, Local Bodies, Co-operative Institutions and their pensioners; Elected People's Representatives (other than Village Panchayat Ward Members) i.e. Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, District Panchayat Chairman, District Panchayat Councillors, Panchayat Union Chairman, Panchayat Union Councillors, Village Panchayat Presidents, Chairman and Councillors of Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats; Those having four wheelers such as Car, jeep, tractor, heavy vehicles for own use; Owners of business establishments with an annual turnover of more than 50 lakhs and paying Goods and Services Tax (GST); Families already receiving regular Social Security Scheme; Pensions such as Old Age Pension (OAP), Widow Pension, Unorganized Workers' Welfare Pension and families receiving Pension/Family pension from Government; Family members falling under any of the above ineligibility categories are not eligible to avail benefit under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam," the GO added.

The Special Programme Implementation Department shall function as the Administrative Department to implement this scheme.

The Commissioner of Social Security Schemes in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department shall act as the Head of the Department implementing the scheme.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu E-Governance Agency shall be responsible for setting up technical infrastructure, software development, and project data verification at the State-level.

The Special Officer, 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam' shall act as the overall coordinator of this scheme.

To implement this scheme, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department shall coordinate with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

At the District level, the District Collectors shall carry out the works such as identification of beneficiaries, the conduct of camps, registration of applications, and disposal of appeals received from the beneficiaries with the involvement of District level and Taluk-level Officials.

In respect of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) areas, the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) shall execute the above works.

At the State level, a Monitoring Committee shall function under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to Government.

The Development Commissioner and the Secretaries to Government in Finance Department, Special Programme Implementation Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, and Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department shall be the members of the State Monitoring Committee.

This committee shall review the progress of the scheme periodically and shall guide the District Collectors and other implementing departments.

How to apply?