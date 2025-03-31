TN govt introduces 1% registration fee concession for women to boost property ownership

CHENNAI: In a landmark move aimed at empowering women and promoting financial independence, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order (GO) implementing a one per cent reduction in registration fees for immovable properties registered in the name of women.

The Commercial Taxes and Registration department issued the GO in line with the State’s Budget announcement, emphasising the government’s commitment to ensuring that women have an equal stake in property ownership.

As per the GO, this concession applies to houses, plots, and agricultural lands valued up to Rs 10 lakh, thereby making property registration more affordable for women across the State. “The revised rates will be effective from April 1. This initiative is expected to benefit a substantial number of property buyers, as nearly 75 per cent of the current registrations fall within the eligible category,” the GO reads.

The GO said that the policy aims to strengthen women’s self-reliance and enhance financial stability, reinforcing their role in both family and society.