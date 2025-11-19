TN govt highlights multiple schemes for welfare of SC, ST communities

CHENNAI: The state government, on Tuesday, outlined several initiatives taken for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the state.

The State, in a statement, said that over the past four years, financial assistance amounting to Rs. 49.35 crore has been provided to help 1,042 women acquire land under the Nannilam Women’s Land Ownership Scheme. The scheme aims to enable women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, who are currently engaged as agricultural labourers, to become landowners and improve their social and economic status.

The department of Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare has constructed 65 classrooms with laboratory facilities in 39 tribal schools-cum-hostels, the statement said.

On higher education support, the statement highlighted that 213 students have benefited under the Annal Ambedkar Scheme during the current financial year. The scheme aims to enable SC and ST students to pursue higher studies in India and abroad.

The statement added that special coaching for entrance examinations has helped several students clear the Joint Entrance Examination and secure admission in prestigious institutions.

The statement also detailed the measures taken to improve housing and livelihood support. As many as 2.88 lakh housing pattas have been distributed so far. To protect the livelihood of individuals affected by atrocities, financial assistance of up to Rs 12 lakh is being provided. A total of Rs 222.28 crore has been disbursed to 18,199 victims, and 586 individuals have been given employment on compassionate grounds.

To meet the housing needs of cleanliness workers, the government recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a dedicated housing scheme. Under this initiative, 30,000 houses will be allotted over the next three years. Cleanliness workers living in urban areas are also being provided housing under the Kalaignar Dream Housing Scheme, the statement said.