TN govt forms panel to change school curriculum for 2027-28 academic year

CHENNAI: Moving forward with its pitch for the State Education Policy as a better alternative to the much-opposed National Education Policy (NEP) that it has opposed administratively and politically, the State School Education Department has formed a committee to prepare a new curriculum for government schools from the next academic year.

The committee to revise the curriculum for 2027-28 academic year has been formed under School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

"The curriculum will be changed for all classes," said School Education Secretary B Chandra Mohan.

From the last academic year, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been discussing the steps to be taken to change the curriculum. It achieved greater momentum after the release of the State policy.

Meanwhile, the department formed another committee to decide the programme design. This panel will be headed by State Planning Commission member prof Sultan Ahmed Ismail.

The curriculum design committee would conduct a comprehensive study of the changes required in the current curriculum, syllabus, teaching approaches, and evaluation methods, taking into account the gap between teaching-learning objectives and learning outcomes.

It would also gather educational inputs and opinions from teachers, students, parents, and educationists based on SEP.