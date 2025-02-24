TN govt failed to utilise road infrastructure funds effectively, slams Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday unleashed another attack on the ruling DMK government, alleging gross misutilisation of funds allocated for the Chief Minister's Rural Roads Development Programmes.

“The scheme, erstwhile known as the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Development Scheme, was initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to provide connectivity to rural areas,” he said, alluding to the Government Order (GO) issued on March 18, 2023, which purportedly allocated Rs 2,300 crore for the year 2022-2023.

The BJP leader questioned the government's intent, asking where the funds had been utilised and who the "empty announcements" were meant to deceive.

"The DMK government's propensity for renaming central government schemes is well-known, but what is appalling is the lack of transparency in the utilisation of funds," Annamalai said in a statement.

Citing the example of Nellithurai, a village near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, where a person died of a heart attack due to the lack of proper road facilities, Annamalai said, "The Chief Minister's Rural Roads Development Programmes is a classic example of this. Despite allocating Rs 2,300 crore, the government has failed to provide even basic road connectivity to rural areas."

"The video of the deceased being carried on a dolly is a grim reminder of the government's apathy towards the welfare of rural communities," he said.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the central government had allocated substantial funds for the construction of roads in hill villages under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“However, the state government had failed to utilise these funds effectively, resulting in the continued suffering of rural communities.

The lack of emergency medical care and the resultant deaths are a direct consequence of the government's inaction. It is imperative that the state government prioritises road construction in hill villages and provides transparency in the utilisation of funds,” he added.