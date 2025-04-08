TN govt extends self-certification scheme to cottage, green units

CHENNAI: The self-certification scheme to avail building plan permissions will now be extended for cottage and green industries as well. The state government's decision follows the acceptability the scheme has generated among the public.

As per an announcement made by Housing and Urban Development minister S Muthusamy, small-scale entrepreneurs can get building plan permission for buildings up to 500 sqm of built areas intended for cottage and green industries. More than 71,000 approvals have been given under the self-certification scheme.

"The self-certification scheme to issue planning permission for small residential buildings with ground plus first floor under single window has become a success. To resolve the challenges in the scheme, the self-certification scheme can be applied for stilt plus two floors," the minister announced.

Moreover, the department will prepare model building plans for residential buildings up to 2,500 sqm and 3,500 sqm.

"Special rules to implement setback norms will be introduced for row houses and group houses. Also, a scheme to regularise plots in a layout that were formed before October 20, 2016 will be extended without any timeline. Permissions to school buildings near water bodies will be given based on rules if a compound wall is constructed," he added.

Most importantly, the department will prepare separate norms for parking spaces in individual houses.

The announcement said that Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) will implement a smart parking management plan and prepare road design guidelines.