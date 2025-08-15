TN govt extends self-certification scheme for issuing permissions for small buildings

CHENNAI: More cheers to small-scale builders and aspiring homeowners as the state government has extended the self-certification scheme for issuing building permissions for small residential buildings having stilt and two floors.



As per a government order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, buildings in a plot area up to 2,500 sq ft and floor space index up to 3,500 sq ft for residential purpose with a maximum of two dwelling units having ground plus one floor or stilt plus two floors up to 10m in height are eligible under the self-certification scheme.

Earlier, buildings with plot size up to 2,500 sq ft and built-up area up to 3,500 sq ft having ground or ground plus one floor but within a height of 7 metres were only eligible under the scheme.

Home buyers can now send their applications with self-certification online to get a soft copy of the building plan approvals.

Moreover, road width norms for the applicants applying under the new initiative were already reduced to 1.5 metres and exemption from scrutiny fees (Rs 2 per sq m), and infrastructure and amenities charges (Rs 375 per sq m) have been given.

Applicants can download QR-enabled planning permissions at a cost. Also, exemption from setback area inspection has been given to cut the delay in commencing constructions. Building permissions availed under the scheme are valid only for five years, and the permissions will be cancelled if the land belongs to the government, open space reserve, water bodies and others. Applicants should adhere to the norms of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

The government order mandates that applicants should be the owner of the land or leaseholder or power of attorney holder to become eligible under the scheme.

Meanwhile, builders have welcomed the move to extend the scheme as most buyers prefer houses with stilts to park their vehicles.