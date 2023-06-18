TN govt decides to cancel construction of check dam in Erode dist

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has said that it decided to cancel the proposal for the construction of a check dam in Erode district before the Madras High Court.

A petitioner Thangavel from Kodumudi taluk, Erode district, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to quash the government order to build a check dam in Koranganpallam Odai, Kolathupalayam village, Kodumudi.

The petition was listed before the first division bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu.

In his petition, he said that if the check dam is constructed in the proposed place, about 200 families, most of them poor agricultural daily wagers, will be washed out by the water submerged in the Koranganpallam Odai. Further, considering the livelihood of the 200 families the petitioner requested to shift the proposed construction of the check dam to some other place.

Countering this the Public Works Department has said that the government has decided to cancel the proposal for the construction of the check dam. Recording this, the bench has disposed of the petition.