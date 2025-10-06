TN govt contemplates to hold international meet on Vallalar

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is contemplating organising an international conference on Saint Vallalar in November or December, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister P K Sekarbabu on Saturday.

He said around 10,000 followers of Vallalar’s principles, including about 2,000 women disciples, are expected to participate in the event.

The minister added that awards would be presented on the occasion, and books on Vallalar would be released during the conference. He was speaking after attending the 203rd birth anniversary celebrations of the saint at Vadalur in Cuddalore district.

Sekarbabu further said that the government had sanctioned Rs 99.90 crore for constructing an international centre dedicated to Vallalar. Construction has commenced on the ‘B’ site of the centre following favourable court orders, and the facility is expected to be dedicated to Vallalar’s disciples in December. Work on the ‘A’ block will begin once court approval is obtained, he said.

Recalling former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s initiatives to name the place where Vallalar lived after him and to establish a bus terminus in his honour, the minister said the present Chief Minister MK Stalin had allocated Rs 6 crore to improve facilities at the Vallalar bus terminus.

“The present Dravidian Model government under the leadership of our Chief Minister M K Stalin has been supportive of the Tamil philosopher and saint Vallalar,” Sekarbabu said, adding that he was accompanied by his cabinet colleague M R K Panneerselvam.

An annadhanam (mass feeding) was also organised for devotees on the occasion