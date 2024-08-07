TN govt announces special buses to clear weekend rush; check details

CHENNAI: In order to manage the weekend rush, the state transport department has made arrangements to operate special buses across the state from Friday.

A department release said that as many as 275 and 315 additional buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Similarly, 55 additional buses will be operated from Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on those days.

Also, as many as 200 additional buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to other parts of the state.

"Moreover, additional buses to Chennai and Bengaluru will be operated as per the requirement on Sunday to help passengers returning after the weekend. As many as 8,739 passengers have booked online tickets to travel on Friday. A total of 3,414 and 8,107 passengers have booked tickets to travel on Saturday and Sunday. Arrangements have been made to operate more additional buses as per requirement. Passengers can book their tickets through www.tnstc.in or Mobile app," the release added.