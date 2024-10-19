TN govt announces Rs 247 crore special incentive for sugarcane farmers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced special incentives to the tune of Rs 247 crore for sugar cane farmers in the state.

The state government issued orders to pay Rs 215 per tonne of sugar cane as special incentive over and above the Fair and Remunerative price of Rs 2919.75 per tonne of sugar cane announced by the union government for the 2023-24 sugarcane season.

The order was issued by the state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department to provide Rs 215 per tonne of sugar cane, which would work out to Rs 247 crore to the state exchequer, from the funds of the state government.

The orders were issued in tune with an announcement made by the state agriculture and farmers welfare minister in the agriculture budget of 2024-25 in the State Assembly.

The government order has ensured the disbursement of Rs 3,134.75 per tonne of sugar cane to farmers who supplied to 12 cooperative and 16 private sugar mills in the state during 2023-24 sugar cane season.

Steps are being taken to expeditiously distribute the aforesaid sum to eligible sugar cane farmers based on the recommendation of respective district collector led district-level committees which perused the list provided by suga rcane directorate on the list of farmers who supplied during 2023-24 sugar cane season.

As many as 1.20 lakh sugar cane farmers would benefit from the special incentive distribution announced by the state government.