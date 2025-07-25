TN govt announces MBBS/BDS rank list; check details here

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday released the merit list for medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital.

The online counselling for MBBS candidates will begin on July 30.

A total of 72,743 students have applied for medical courses this year, 29,680 more than last year. Of these, 4,062 students have applied under the 7.5 percent internal quota, according to a report from Daily Thanthi.

It has also been reported that 25 students submitted fake documents to participate in the counseling process. All 25 have been disqualified—20 earlier and 5 recently.

Further details awaited.