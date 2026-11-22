Speaking to reporters after holding detailed talks with representatives of fishermen's associations on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Wilson -- who represents the RK Nagar constituency and is the minister in charge for North Chennai -- said, "I had a detailed meeting with them (fishermen), and we have accepted three of the demands. After consultation with the Government of Tamil Nadu, I am going to convey [this] to them right now at the Kasimedu auction area".

Fishermen and mechanised boat owners in Kasimedu have been on strike over the past few days, pressing for the release of impounded vessels, enhanced solatium for nine fishermen who died in a recent cyclone, and dropping of criminal action against a boat owner.

Addressing the first demand regarding eight mechanised boats seized in Andhra Pradesh four to six months ago, Wilson said the state government has sent multiple communications through the chief secretary and the fisheries department over the past few months.

He said he had also personally visited Andhra Pradesh after the cyclone deaths and raised the matter with the Nellore district collector.

"Andhra Pradesh authorities cited the ongoing local body elections there and requested us to wait until December 5. The fishermen's associations have agreed to wait until December 5, after which a decision will be taken," Wilson said.

On the demand to enhance the compensation for the families of the nine deceased fishermen from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, the minister confirmed that a policy decision will be taken very soon. He stated that Rs 2 lakh has already been disbursed, and the fisheries minister would visit on Tuesday to hand over the remaining Rs 5 lakh, while the additional amount would be declared shortly.

Wilson added that the fishermen's request for government jobs for the victims' families would be taken to the chief minister's attention, and a meeting with the chief minister would be arranged once the issues are resolved.

Regarding the third demand to halt an FIR and criminal proceedings against the owner of the ill-fated boat, Wilson clarified that the FIR was registered solely to facilitate insurance claims. "We have assured them that there will be no criminal proceedings against the boat owner," he said.