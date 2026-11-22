CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Sunday said the "state government has accepted the three primary demands of striking fishermen and mechanised boat owners in Kasimedu," expressing confidence that the protest would be called off shortly.
Speaking to reporters after holding detailed talks with representatives of fishermen's associations on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Wilson -- who represents the RK Nagar constituency and is the minister in charge for North Chennai -- said, "I had a detailed meeting with them (fishermen), and we have accepted three of the demands. After consultation with the Government of Tamil Nadu, I am going to convey [this] to them right now at the Kasimedu auction area".
Fishermen and mechanised boat owners in Kasimedu have been on strike over the past few days, pressing for the release of impounded vessels, enhanced solatium for nine fishermen who died in a recent cyclone, and dropping of criminal action against a boat owner.
Addressing the first demand regarding eight mechanised boats seized in Andhra Pradesh four to six months ago, Wilson said the state government has sent multiple communications through the chief secretary and the fisheries department over the past few months.
He said he had also personally visited Andhra Pradesh after the cyclone deaths and raised the matter with the Nellore district collector.
"Andhra Pradesh authorities cited the ongoing local body elections there and requested us to wait until December 5. The fishermen's associations have agreed to wait until December 5, after which a decision will be taken," Wilson said.
On the demand to enhance the compensation for the families of the nine deceased fishermen from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, the minister confirmed that a policy decision will be taken very soon. He stated that Rs 2 lakh has already been disbursed, and the fisheries minister would visit on Tuesday to hand over the remaining Rs 5 lakh, while the additional amount would be declared shortly.
Wilson added that the fishermen's request for government jobs for the victims' families would be taken to the chief minister's attention, and a meeting with the chief minister would be arranged once the issues are resolved.
Regarding the third demand to halt an FIR and criminal proceedings against the owner of the ill-fated boat, Wilson clarified that the FIR was registered solely to facilitate insurance claims. "We have assured them that there will be no criminal proceedings against the boat owner," he said.
The demand to drop criminal proceedings against the boat owner stems from the legal fallout of the November 3 Cyclone Murasu tragedy, in which nine Kasimedu fishermen died after their mechanised trawler suffered an engine breakdown and capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast.
After the vessel capsized during Cyclone Murasu, Royapuram police registered an FIR against the boat owner, T Selvazhagan, amid allegations that the boat lacked proper safety gear, permits, and commercial insurance, and had sailed despite cyclone warnings.
Highlighting the economic impact of the stir, Wilson noted that lakhs of people -- including small traders, ice factory operators, and small boat owners -- depend directly and indirectly on the Kasimedu harbour. With the demands accepted, normal fishing and commercial activities are expected to resume immediately, he added.
Responding to questions from reporters over the absence of the fisheries minister during the crisis, Wilson clarified that the minister was not isolated and remained in constant touch over the phone regarding all discussions.
He explained that the fisheries minister had prior commitments for International Fishermen's Day celebrations in Kanyakumari on Saturday and was conducting a departmental inspection in Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram on Sunday.
On long-term safety measures to prevent casualties during cyclones, Wilson said the CM had chaired a review meeting eight days ago with the fisheries minister, public works minister, and himself. Following the review, directions were issued to examine the feasibility of introducing an air ambulance, install a chain barrier at the harbour mouth to prevent boats from venturing out during cyclones, and significantly step up marine patrolling.
The minister also confirmed that a request from fishermen to reschedule the annual fishing ban period to align with the monsoon and cyclone season has been placed before the chief minister by the fisheries minister for an early decision.