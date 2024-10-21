TN Governor Ravi willing to move out, but Centre may not replace him now, say sources

CHENNAI: Amid worsening of ties between Raj Bhavan and Fort St George, sources said replacing Governor RN Ravi is not on Centre's cards.

"As for Ravi, he does not want to continue as Governor of Tamil Nadu. When the Governors for 8 states and Puducherry Union Territory were appointed last July, he too was expected to be relieved. But, since the Centre has not yet taken a decision, he continues to be the Governor of Tamil Nadu," the sources detailed.

According to the sources from the national capital, the Centre is considering replacing the Governors of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

"Centre is considering appointing RSS karyakarta Ram Madhav as Lieutenant Governor for Jammu and Kashmir, Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi (currently Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) as Governor for Kerala, but no decision has been taken regarding the replacement of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi," sources said.

Further, the sources said the Union Government is considering allocating the gubernatorial posts to former Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey, General (Rtd) Vijay Kumar Singh, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.