    TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin pay tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati

    Ravi paid floral tributes to the decorated portrait of the poet, placed near his statue, at the Raj Bhavan and also carried the ‘Jathi pallaku’ (palanquin with the poet’s bust) in a ceremonial procession.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Dec 2025 8:09 AM IST
    Visual from the celebration in chennai (X/@mkstalin) 

    CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, paid tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary. Ravi paid floral tributes to the decorated portrait of the poet, placed near his statue, at the Raj Bhavan and also carried the ‘Jathi pallaku’ (palanquin with the poet’s bust) in a ceremonial procession.

    Chief Minister Stalin praised the poet for his opposition to regressive practices, his yeoman services to the Tamil language, society, the nation, women’s emancipation and for the sake of the country’s independence.

    AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, quoting the great poet’s verses, paid his tributes to him.

    DTNEXT Bureau

