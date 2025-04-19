Begin typing your search...

    TN Governor Ravi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan meet V-P Dhankhar

    Separately, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan also called on the vice-president.

    PTI|19 April 2025 1:56 PM IST
    TN Governor Ravi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan meet V-P Dhankhar
    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi during a meeting at Vice President's Enclave, in New Delhi (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.

    The vice-president's office shared photographs of the meeting in a post on X.

    "Shri RN Ravi ji, Hon'ble governor of Tamil Nadu, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, at the Vice-President's Enclave today," it said in the post.

    Separately, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan also called on the vice-president.

    "The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan called on Hon'ble Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President Enclave today," the vice-president's office said.

    TN Governor RaviGen ChauhanChief of Defence StaffVP Dhankhar
    PTI

