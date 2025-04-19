TN Governor Ravi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan meet V-P Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.

The vice-president's office shared photographs of the meeting in a post on X.

"Shri RN Ravi ji, Hon'ble governor of Tamil Nadu, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, at the Vice-President's Enclave today," it said in the post.

Separately, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan also called on the vice-president.

"The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan called on Hon'ble Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President Enclave today," the vice-president's office said.