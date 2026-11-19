The hospital management is expected to release a medical bulletin providing further information about the Governor’s health condition and the likely duration of his hospitalisation.

Arlekar’s hospitalisation comes just days after his return from New Delhi, where he held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on matters concerning Tamil Nadu.

The Governor had reportedly submitted a report to the Union Home Minister on November 13 regarding the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Earlier reports had indicated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sought details concerning the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. During his recent visit to New Delhi, Arlekar met HM Shah.