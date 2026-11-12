Arlekar to brief Shah on TN law and order; Centre keenly watching developments

The meeting comes amid a spate of murders reported during Deepavali and mounting Opposition criticism of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government over its handling of public order. The Governor is expected to submit a detailed report on the situation, including recent incidents of violence and the State administration’s response.

The killing of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, K Senthil Kumar, in Theni following an alleged assault by a group of youths has further fuelled the political row, with Opposition parties questioning the government’s ability to rein in criminal elements.

The AIADMK and BJP have stepped up their criticism of the government, holding it responsible for the deterioration in law and order. The DMK, too, has joined the political debate, putting the government under pressure on the policing front.