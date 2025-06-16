TN government to launch 10,000 Ungaludan Stalin camps from July 15: CM

TIRUCHY: The state government would organise 10,000 Ungaludan Stalin camps in which the people could get as many as 13 government services, and applications would be received for Magalir Urimai Thogai through volunteers, said the Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

Addressing the gathering at Thanjavur after inauguration of the completed project and laying foundation for new programs, the Chief Minister said, a fund of Rs 82.77 crore has been allocated for the special Kuruvai package this year. Similarly, for the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu to make the non-delta region farmers to get benefited, a fund of Rs 132.17 crore allotted for special package through which the farmers involved in cultivation of Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari would get benefitted through the special packages. “Around 8 lakh farmers from 36 districts would get benefitted, he said.

Stressing that the Dravidian Model government has initiating steps to uplift people from every walks of life particularly the farming community, the CM said,the government has established a new DPC at Orathanadu with a handling capacity of 5,000 bags at a time. Several other projects including Mini Tidel park, SIPCOT industrial parks in Sengipatti and Playapatti and new bus stand for Pattukkottai have also been under construction.

Meanwhile, answering to the leader of opposition party Edappadi K Planiswami about the status of petitions received during election, Stalin said most of the petitions were solved through Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar. “Now the program Muthalvarin Mugavari solves the petitions within 30 days”, said and added that EPS had no understanding of these programs and thus speaks unnecessarily, Stalin said.

Meanwhile, a new programme of Ungaludan Stalin Camps would be held from July 15 which would get 13 government services to the people at their door steps. “10,000 camps are planned in which the petitions for the Magalir Urimai Thogai would also be received through the dedicated volunteers, said the CM.

In the meantime. Stalin slammed the Governor RN Ravi for preventing the bill on new university in the name of late CM M Karunanidhi. “Even after the Supreme Court’s direction, the governor has not changed his mindset. But fight against and establish the university in Kumbakonam”, stressed Stalin.