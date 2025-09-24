TN government to appoint temporary 881 additional guest lecturers in arts and science colleges

CHENNAI: With more than 500 guest lecturers recruited, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Wednesday announced that an additional 881 guest lecturers will be appointed in government Arts and Science colleges to fulfil the immediate demand. He said that the recruitment is being carried out to ensure students don’t face unwarranted hurdles in their education.

Pointing out that to meet the growing demand for higher education and to provide opportunities for students from economically weaker backgrounds, more than 15,000 additional seats and several new courses have been introduced for the academic year 2025-26. "Furthermore, 15 new Government Arts and Science colleges have been established across the State,” he added.

Claiming that recruitment of permanent faculty for vacant posts could not be completed immediately, he said, “Therefore, on the directions of the Chief Minister, guest lecturers are being appointed to ensure that teaching activities continue without any disruption.”

"Earlier, notifications were issued to fill 574 guest lecturer posts, and of which 516 have already been appointed,” he said, adding, “Continuing the recruitment, it has now been decided to temporarily appoint 881 more guest lecturers across 38 subjects, and full details are available on the website www.tngasa.org".

According to the minister, applications could be submitted online from September 24 to October 8. He said candidates who had already applied in response to the notification dated July 27, 2025, are exempted from paying the application fee this time, provided they use their previous application number while applying again. He appealed to eligible candidates to make use of this opportunity and contribute their service in further strengthening higher education across the state.

The Higher Education Department is facing several hurdles, including legal hurdles in recruiting assistant professors for 4,000 vacant posts lying vacant in government Arts and Science colleges in the State. Therefore, the department has begun recruiting guest lecturers as per the requirement.