TN government to announce full crop loan waiver soon, says Agriculture Minister R Vinoth

Minister hints at major announcement

Speaking in Kallakurichi, Agriculture Minister Vinoth said Chief Minister Vijay would soon make an announcement regarding the complete waiver of crop loans in Tamil Nadu. The Minister also said the government would present a separate agriculture budget, similar to the practice followed by the previous administration. According to him, the new agriculture budget would be prepared after considering the demands and suggestions put forward by farmers from every district. He added that the budget would be designed to benefit all sections of the farming community and focus on improving the livelihoods of farmers across Tamil Nadu.