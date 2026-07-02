TN government to announce full crop loan waiver soon, says Agriculture Minister R Vinoth

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister R Vinoth has said that the Tamil Nadu government will soon make an announcement regarding the complete waiver of crop loans, amid continuing demands from farmers across the State seeking full relief from cooperative bank loans.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Minister made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi.
During the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign, TVK leader Vijay had promised that if his party came to power, crop loans obtained from cooperative banks by farmers owning less than five acres of land would be completely waived. He had also assured that farmers owning more than five acres of land would receive a 50 per cent waiver of their crop loans. The promise was widely welcomed by the farming community, with many expecting comprehensive loan relief after the formation of the new government.
Following the TVK government's assumption of office and Vijay taking charge as Chief Minister, the State announced that farmers who had borrowed up to Rs 75,000 would receive a full waiver. For farmers whose crop loans exceeded Rs 75,000, the government announced a waiver of Rs 35,000. The announcement, however, disappointed many farmers, who said the relief fell short of the promise made during the election campaign. Farmer organisations and agricultural groups have since been staging protests in several parts of the State, demanding a complete waiver of crop loans instead of partial assistance.
Speaking in Kallakurichi, Agriculture Minister Vinoth said Chief Minister Vijay would soon make an announcement regarding the complete waiver of crop loans in Tamil Nadu. The Minister also said the government would present a separate agriculture budget, similar to the practice followed by the previous administration. According to him, the new agriculture budget would be prepared after considering the demands and suggestions put forward by farmers from every district. He added that the budget would be designed to benefit all sections of the farming community and focus on improving the livelihoods of farmers across Tamil Nadu.