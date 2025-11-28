TN government tells Madras High Court it will consider political parties’ suggestions on draft roadshow guidelines

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that it will consider the suggestions given by political parties regarding the draft guidelines for roadshows.

Following the Karur tragedy, public interest litigations had been filed in the Madras High Court requesting directions to frame guidelines for roadshows conducted by political parties.

During the previous hearing of these cases, the Tamil Nadu government had submitted draft guidelines. The judges had instructed the AIADMK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi to submit their suggestions regarding the draft.

In this situation, the cases came up again for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, and the AIADMK, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, and the Desiya Makal Sakthi Katchi submitted their suggestions.

The Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, appearing for the State, said that the suggestion given by the political parties would be considered. Following this, the judges adjourned the cases without specifying a date for the verdict.