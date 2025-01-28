TN government sanctions Rs 206 crore to pay terminal benefits of retired transport staff

CHENNAI: The State government has sanctioned Rs 206.63 crore to pay terminal benefits to the eight transport corporations' retired, voluntarily retired and deceased employees.

According to a government order issued on January 22, the government has accepted the transport department's request to provide financial assistance to settle the terminal benefits due to the retired, voluntarily retired and deceased employees of the state transport undertakings for April 2023.

Due to the financial constraints faced by the STUs, the employees retiring from the service, opting for voluntary retirement and deceased were not paid the terminal benefits immediately. The terminal benefits including provident fund, gratuity and earned leave were kept pending for over years. The transport corporations had paid the terminal benefits till March 2023.

On September 22, 2024, the government ordered a payment of Rs 32.83 crore to settle the terminal benefits due to the deceased employees of the STUs from December 2022 to March 2023. The government sanctioned Rs 372.06 crore to pay the terminal benefits of the retired and voluntarily retired employees from December 2022 to March 2023.

Trade unions have been protesting seeking immediate settlement of the terminal benefits to the transport corporation employees after their retirement. They allege that employees of the Tangedco, a loss-making public sector company, like the STUs were settling the terminal benefits without any delay.