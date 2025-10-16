TN Government approves 25 equivalent degrees for government jobs

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide clarity on the qualifications to get job opportunities in public service, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education has come out with equivalence degrees offered by various universities to similar degrees considered for government employment.

A decision was taken in this regard at the Equivalence Committee meeting recently, which has recommended over 25 degree courses for 2025 as equivalent.

The panel, which comprises higher education department authorities, determines if a candidate’s educational qualifications are equivalent to the qualifications required for a job or position and makes recommendations to the state on whether to consider a candidate’s qualifications equivalent.

The committee’s order said that the MBA (Financial Management Stream as elective) awarded by Anna University is equivalent to MBA (Finance) and MBA Specialisation in Finance for employment in public services.

Similarly, MBA (Banking and Finance) awarded by Alagappa University is equivalent to MBA (Finance) and MBA specialisation in finance for employment in public services.

Likewise, B.Litt (Tamil) awarded by Manonmaniam Sundaranar University was equivalent to BA, Tamil for employment. The order further said that B.Sc (Physics with Computer Applications) awarded by the University of Madras was equivalent to the B.Sc (Physics).

Accordingly, MA, English Literature awarded by Periyar University was equivalent to the MA (English). Similarly, BA (Tamil) awarded by Tamil Nadu Open University was equivalent to B.Litt (Tamil) for employment in public services. Likewise, B.Litt (Tamil) awarded by Bharathiar University was equivalent to BA (Tamil).

The MA English Literature awarded by Periyar University was equivalent to MA English for employment in public services. Likewise, B.Sc (Special Physics) awarded by Gujarat University was equivalent to B.Sc (Physics) for government jobs. The order also said the diploma in Mechatronics Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training was equivalent to the Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Similarly, B.Sc (Mathematics and Computer Science) awarded by Sastra Deemed to be University was equivalent to B.Sc (Mathematics) for employment in Public services. The order said B.Sc (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) awarded by the University of Mysore was equivalent to B.Sc (Mathematics).