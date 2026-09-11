TN gets 250 more MBBS seats under State quota as NMC clears new pvt college, additional seats

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission and the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University granted permission for a new private medical college in Kancheepuram and also allotted additional seats in two existing colleges.
The development comes at a time when seats at government medical colleges and government quota seats in private medical colleges in the State have already been filled in the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling.
During the second round of counselling, only a limited number of seats, mainly under the management and NRI quotas, are available.
In this backdrop, the medical education regulator has granted permission to start a new private medical college in Kancheepuram district with 150 MBBS seats. In addition, 50 seats each have been sanctioned in two existing private medical colleges in Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts.
Importantly, all 250 newly sanctioned seats have been permitted to be filled under the State quota. The students who will be participating in the second round of medical counselling will be allowed to take the seats.
Students who will attend the second round of medical counselling can apply for the seat, said the Medical Education Admission Committee, adding that students who have already secured seats can also apply for re-allotment against the newly available seats
In its notification, the Medical Education Admission Committee said students who have already secured seats after participating in the second round of counselling can also apply for re-allotment against the newly available seats.
The addition of the 250 seats is expected to provide another opportunity for eligible NEET UG candidates who are seeking MBBS seats under the State quota.
With the seats becoming available at this stage of the counselling process, 250 more students will now have an opportunity to secure admission to the MBBS course in the State.