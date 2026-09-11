TN gets 250 more MBBS seats under State quota as NMC clears new pvt college, additional seats

The development comes at a time when seats at government medical colleges and government quota seats in private medical colleges in the State have already been filled in the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling.

During the second round of counselling, only a limited number of seats, mainly under the management and NRI quotas, are available.

In this backdrop, the medical education regulator has granted permission to start a new private medical college in Kancheepuram district with 150 MBBS seats. In addition, 50 seats each have been sanctioned in two existing private medical colleges in Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Importantly, all 250 newly sanctioned seats have been permitted to be filled under the State quota. The students who will be participating in the second round of medical counselling will be allowed to take the seats.