Tamil Nadu: 9,437 MBBS, BDS seats allotted in first round of counselling

According to the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Admission Committee, 7,625 MBBS seats and 1,812 BDS seats were allotted under the government and management quotas.

As many as 382 seats remain vacant, including 338 MBBS seats under the NRI quota and 44 BDS seats under the Telugu Minority and NRI categories.

A total of 72,633 applications were received this year for admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses in the state. After scrutiny, the rank list was published on August 10.

Of the applications, 35,926 were considered under the government quota, 3,625 under the 7.5% reservation for government school students and 26,956 under the management quota in self-financing medical and dental colleges.

General category counselling was held from August 13-24, during which eligible candidates registered their preferred choices through the official website.