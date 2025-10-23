TN fully equipped to face monsoon,’ says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that the state is fully prepared to face the northeast monsoon, highlighting measures taken by the state government to prevent flooding and ensure public safety.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said, "Even before the onset of the Northeast monsoon, the Chief Minister instructed all service departments to be fully prepared. Every department has been working swiftly and efficiently to ensure people's safety."

Deputy Chief Minister Udyanidhi Stalin has been inspecting several areas across Chennai, focusing on zones that previously suffered waterlogging.

Subramanian pointed out that, unlike in earlier years when even 4 to 5 cm of rain caused severe waterlogging and flooded subways, "Despite heavy rains in many parts of the city, there has been no water stagnation on roads, and vehicles are moving normally through the subways."

Regarding healthcare preparedness, Subramanian stated that doctors across all hospitals in the state are on high alert, with pharmacies fully stocked for the rainy season. "All 2,336 primary health centres in the state are equipped with anti-venom for snake bites and vaccines for dog bites," he said.

Referring to past incidents, Subramanian recalled that during the AIADMK regime in 2005 and 2015, the Chembarambakkam lake was opened without adequate warning, causing severe damage to riverbank settlements.

He said, "Our CM personally monitors the inflow and outflow levels of Chembarambakkam Lake daily. Over the last four years, we have ensured that people are informed immediately. Even if the inflow rises to 10,000 cubic feet per second, there will be no damage, as the embankments have been strengthened to handle that capacity. People will be protected, and no harm will come to them."