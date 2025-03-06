TN forest department's summer management plan to start early in zoos, parks

CHENNAI: With the onset of summer, the State Forest Department has already instructed parks and zoos to kick-start the annual summer management plan.

“Wild inmates in zoos will get additional care during summer and the veterinarians are in place to handle them for emergencies,” said the State Forest and Environment Department secretary.

TN has been witnessing a rise in temperature from 2-3-degree Celsius in the first week of March. “So, animals in Guindy National Park and Vandalur Zoo will get intensive care to stay hydrated for the next few months,” said a top official. “Every year in May, animals are given special care. This year, the summer management plan will come a little early.”

According to informed wildlife sources, the diet for zoo animals will be altered, reducing carbohydrates and providing more protein and fibre. “For large herbivores, fruits rich in vitamins like watermelon will be provided and birds will be provided with sun shades. Cages will be watered frequently to bring down the temperature,” sources added.