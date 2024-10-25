TN Food safety dept issues advisory for bakery products during Deepavali festival

CHENNAI: The Food Safety department has directed that the food products sold in bakeries should be of good quality on the occasion of Deepavali.

Manufactured food items in bakery should be include expiry date and place of manufacturing and desserts outsourced should hold proper license issued by the Food Safety Department.

Food products should be prepared as per the instructions issued by the Food Safety Department, a report from Thanthi TV added.

Further details are awaited.