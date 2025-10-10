TN Food minister says 21 teams monitor procurement in Delta

TIRUCHY: As many as 21 teams have been established to monitor the paddy procurement in the Delta region, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani on Thursday and stressed that there was no shortage of gunny bags in the area and denied charges of corruption and demand for procurement.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the DPC at Orathanadu in Thanjavur and an open-air godown at Paruthiyappar Temple premises, Minister Sakkarapandi said that kuruvai acreage was increased to 6.31 lakh acres, which is the highest in the past 60 years. The production increased to 6 tons per hectare, he added. “As many as 1,728 DPCs have been opened across the State, and 7.08 lakh MT paddy has been procured till October 8. Last year, the kuruvai cultivation was 3.87 lakh acres. 979 DPCs were opened and 3.10 lakh MT paddy was procured,” the minister said.

To ensure proper storage for the procured paddy, a tender has been called for 28 roofed godowns with a capacity of 3,02 lakh MT paddy and 38 temporary godowns with a capacity of 62,750 MT and the works would commence soon, the minister said.

Stating that an average of 4,000 lorries are being operated for transporting the paddy to the rice mills, the minister said, 35,000 MT of paddy has been transported to godowns functioning in the other districts from the Delta.

Open-air godowns would be opened at as many as 25 places, the minister assured.