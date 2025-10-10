TN Fire and rescue department to launch 'come and learn' initiative for public safety

CHENNAI: In a move to train common people on safety practices, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department has decided to conduct a 'Come and Learn' initiative across the state.

As per a government release, to spread fire safety awareness among the public, the department has launched an initiative “Come and Learn”. This awareness programme is designed to engage local people by inviting them

to visit nearby Fire and Rescue Stations to learn about the essential fire safety practices.

As part of the initiative, personnel at all the 375 Fire and Rescue Stations across the State will conduct three awareness sessions each on October 11 and October 12 to the people who come to the stations. The sessions will be held from 10 am to 11 am, 12 noon to 1 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm.

The programme is completely free of cost and no registration is required, the release said.