TN farmers report crop decay, seek Rs 35,000/acre compensation

TIRUCHY: Farmers in the Delta, preparing for the worst as the water in the paddy fields has yet to recede, have appealed for enhanced compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre after completing proper and quick assessment of crop damage.

The farmers said that the rainwater is yet to drain in several districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, affecting the kuruvai harvest spread across 1 lakh acres. They added that around 50,000 acres of standing samba had been affected, urging a prompt assessment of the damage.

“As we see no natural possibility of water receding any time soon, the farmers have hired motors to pump out the water from the fields,” said PR Pandian, president, coordination committee, All Farmers Association.

Pandian said that places such as Arasur and Ilaiyur in Tiruvarur district are the worst affected, as standing samba crops have also begun to decay in waterlogged fields. “The harvested paddy stock has also been damaged in the rains, as the procurement process has been too slow. A shortage of gunny bags is still being reported in several DPCs. The state government is responsible for all the loss and damage,” he added.

Pandian pointed out that 2 lakh MT of paddy is yet to be procured in Tiruvarur district alone, and the same situation prevails in other districts of the Delta. “The procurement has to be stepped up and the State government should transport the higher moisture content paddy immediately, preventing further damage,” he urged. He called for drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for procurement in the coming years.

Meanwhile, he alleged that the lorry operations are not under the control of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) officials. They are being operated at the whim of contractors, he charged.