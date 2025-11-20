TN failed to put PM e-Bus Sewa to use: Union Minister

CHENNAI: The Union government has said the Tamil Nadu government has not utilised the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, which offers central assistance for electric buses and depot infrastructure, despite repeated communication from the Centre.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said it was “unfortunate” that Chief Minister MK Stalin had “chosen to politicise” the application of the Metro Policy 2017, which was framed to ensure that major urban transport projects deliver maximum public benefit. He added that the Centre had sanctioned the Chennai Metro Phase-II project on October 3, 2024, at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore for 119 km, the largest metro project cleared so far.

According to the minister, the Coimbatore metro proposal showed higher traffic projections than Chennai despite a shorter route length, which “appears erroneous”. It also stated that the projected trip lengths and speed differentials did not support expectations of a modal shift to metro services. The detailed project report for Coimbatore reportedly noted inadequate right of way at seven station locations.

For Madurai, the Comprehensive Mobility Plan stated that a Bus Rapid Transit System was justified with current ridership levels, the minister said.