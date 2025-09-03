TN expands instant building permit scheme to stilt + 2 floors

CHENNAI: Following the positive response from the public and in line with the announcement made in the State Budget 2025–26, the Tamil Nadu government has expanded the Self-Certification Scheme to cover residential buildings with stilt + two floors up to a height of 10 metres.

Instant building permit approvals for such constructions came into effect on Wednesday, September 3.

The scheme under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Housing and Urban Development Department was originally launched on July 22, 2024, by Chief Minister MK Stalin. It enabled economically weaker sections and middle-income groups to obtain immediate approvals for residential houses up to 3,500 sq. ft. of built-up area on plots up to 2,500 sq. ft. through the single-window portal.

Initially, the facility was available only for ground + 1 floor buildings with a maximum height of seven metres. More than one lakh citizens have benefited since its launch, said the government.