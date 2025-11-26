TN: Execute Guv's order over Tamil Univ faculty appointments'

CHENNAI: A public litigant appealed to the state government on Wednesday to execute the orders by Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi regarding the illegal faculty appointments at Tamil University.

According to advocate Nedunchezhian from Thanjavur, the Tamil University, in 2017-18, had appointed as many as 40 faculty members who did not meet the required qualifications, and he had filed a public litigation before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in 2019 regarding the issue.

Subsequently, the DVAC sleuths registered a case, conducted an investigation and submitted a report. Based on the report, the then Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Banwarilal Purohit, formed an expert committee headed by Professor Kumaraguru.

The panel conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the governor. “However, there is no progress on the report," Nedunchezhian told the reporters.

Meanwhile, the present Governor, RN Ravi, after assuming charge, ordered an action based on the previous report, he noted. He claimed that the order had not been executed to date.

In such a backdrop, the university syndicate meeting, which was convened on October 10, passed a resolution initiating to send a show cause notice to all 40 faculty members who were appointed during the period between 2017-18.

“As there is no progress even 45 days after the syndicate meeting, we demand the state government to intervene and ask the University administration to initiate action as per the orders of the Governor," Nedunchezhian added.