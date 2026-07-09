Ex-AIADMK legislators who shifted loyalties to TVK meet TN Assembly Speaker

CHENNAI: Three former AIADMK legislators who resigned as MLAs and joined the ruling TVK called on Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar here on Thursday and explained their stance.
The three - Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), and S Jayakumar (Perundurai) - were among the 25 rebel MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test on May 13. They joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam barely hours after resigning as MLAs.
Interestingly, they met TVK leader and Minister Aadhav Arjuna at the Secretariat after submitting their hand-written resignation letters to the Speaker, evoking strong criticism from the opposition parties, accusing the TVK of converting the Secretariat - a nerve centre of administration - into a political party office.
The three people are facing disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law.
They met the Speaker separately and explained their stand.
Another former AIADMK lawmaker Esaki Subaya, who gave up his Ambasamudram seat and joined the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK, had already called on Prabhakar and explained his position.
The Speaker had asked the former MLAs to appear in person and provide a formal explanation on their decision.
The AIADMK leadership had formally requested the Speaker not to accept their resignations, citing potential legal challenges and internal differences in the party.