Ex-AIADMK legislators who shifted loyalties to TVK meet TN Assembly Speaker

The three - Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), and S Jayakumar (Perundurai) - were among the 25 rebel MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test on May 13. They joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam barely hours after resigning as MLAs.

Interestingly, they met TVK leader and Minister Aadhav Arjuna at the Secretariat after submitting their hand-written resignation letters to the Speaker, evoking strong criticism from the opposition parties, accusing the TVK of converting the Secretariat - a nerve centre of administration - into a political party office.

The three people are facing disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law.

They met the Speaker separately and explained their stand.