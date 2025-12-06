TN ensuring peace, acting within law, says Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: State Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department PK Sekarbabu on Saturday said the State government is committed to protecting communal harmony and will take every lawful measure to prevent any attempt to trigger religious tension.

Speaking to reporters in Egmore here, he said the State strictly adheres to court rulings. "From 1920 to 2017, every court verdict has affirmed that the Dheepam must be lit at the traditional location followed for over a century, " he said, responding to questions on the Thiruparankundram issue.

"Faith must never be manipulated to breed hatred," he cautioned, adding that forces trying to replicate divisive northern-style political strategies will fail in Tamil Nadu. He praised the Chief Minister for creating a strategic defensive shield to prevent communal clashes.

Sekarbabu also accused the AIADMK of adopting positions dictated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and termed its latest stance on the Tirupparankunram Deepam issue hypocritical and politically convenient.

The Minister highlighted the State's expanding spiritual tourism initiatives launched under Chief Minister MK Stalin's governance, including the widely welcomed Rameswaram-Kashi pilgrimage scheme. Earlier in the day, a batch of 602 pilgrims departed from Rameswaram to Kashi via Chennai, with their return scheduled for December 12.

"For their safety, the government has deputed senior officials, doctors and support staff. Pilgrims have been provided essential kits, while the State has sanctioned Rs 3.8 crore in subsidies for this scheme alone. Since the scheme's launch, 1,520 people have benefited. Across all spiritual travel programmes introduced during this government's tenure, 11,998 devotees have undertaken pilgrimages, backed by Rs 11.13 crore in State funding, " he said.

Sekarbabu said the government had also restructured Aadi Amman and Purattasi Vaishnav temple tours, supported Muktinath and Mansarovar yatras with enhanced financial aid, revived the traditional Thiruvilakku Pooja involving 108 women each Pournami, and renovated 450 temple tanks for Rs 120 crore.