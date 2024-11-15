TN Engineering college faculty counselling process starts Nov 18

CHENNAI: As the general transfer counselling for faculty members in government engineering and polytechnic colleges across the State will be conducted online this year, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has issued new guidelines for teaching staff.

A senior official from DOTE said following several complaints of irregularities in physical transfer counselling, the Higher Education Department has introduced an online platform for faculty members for transparency. "The online counselling will be held in a free and fair manner and faculty members seeking transfers should register on the portal", he said, adding every teaching staff will be given a user name.

Stating that the last date for submission is November 18, the official said once submitted, they have to download the application and self-attest it, besides securing the signature of the principal of their respective colleges.

"All the applications will be cleared according to merit. The transfers will also be allocated depending on vacancies available in the institutions," he said, adding the scrutinizing process will be over by November 25 and the merit list will be released later.