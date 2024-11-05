TN Engineering Admissions: DOTE opens portal for BE, BTech lateral entry

CHENNAI: As the admission process for regular Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is over, the Higher Education Department will be taking up admission for lateral entry to join directly in the second year BE and BTech courses for 2024-2025.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) in its information and instructions notice to the students for this academic year has listed out the documents that have to be submitted by the candidates while enrolling for lateral entry.

The eligible candidates are asked to submit graduate certificates and joint declarations only in electronic form such as digitally signed e-certificate for this year’s admissions.

The DOTE said that applicants should ensure that all online counselling activities like application registration, making payment, uploading certificates, online certificate verification, adding choices, locking choices, tentative allotment, and submission of allotment options are performed at the official lateral entry portal "www.tnlea.com" only.

The notification said that the admissions for lateral entry seats in BE and BTech courses will be in government, government-aided, Anna University and its Departments and constituent Colleges and Annamalai University.

After the enrollment, the selection will be made under nine categories such as OC, BC, BC Muslim, BCM, MBC, DNC, SC, SCA and ST following the rule of reservation of the Tamil Nadu government. The DOTE also said that only Tamil Nadu native candidates are eligible for special reservations.