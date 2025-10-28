TN emerges as electronics manufacturing hub under PM Modi

CHENNAI: Giving full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday lauded the Union government for approving seven major projects worth Rs 5,532 crore under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), aimed at boosting electronic production and generating large-scale employment opportunities.

Nainar said it was a matter of great pride that Tamil Nadu alone accounted for nearly 77% of the total investment, underscoring the Union government’s unwavering commitment to the State’s industrial growth. “Through an investment of around Rs 4,200 crore, thousands of ¸ will gain employment, while the State will take a giant leap forward in the field of electronics manufacturing,” he said in a statement.

Extending heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BJP legislature leader said the Centre’s consistent focus on Tamil Nadu’s progress demonstrates its deep concern and affection for the State’s development.

“With such a dynamic and progressive Union government at the helm, Tamil Nadu is poised to emerge as a national leader in electronics manufacturing. The dream of a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) is now within reach,” added Nagenthran.