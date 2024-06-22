TN Education department releases revised schedule for teachers transfer consultation

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has announced a revised timetable for teacher's consultation for transfers and promotion for teachers in elementary, middle and higher classes.



As per the new schedule for the academic year 2024-25, the consultation will be held between July 3 and July 31.

It is a regular practice to conduct the teachers' consultation and transfers at the beginning of every new academic year.

The public transfer consultation for the academic year 2024-25 for all types of teachers working in the primary education and school education departments has been ordered to be held from May 2024.

Due to high response and requests from various teachers' unions and teachers, the deadline to apply for the consultation was also extended till May 25.

Hence, following this, the department has released a revised timetable for the transfer consultation across schools in TN.

On the scheduled days, the consultation will occur from July 3 to 31 between 9:30 am and 6 pm.

The consultation for senior category teachers will be held on July 3, followed by those in priority list on July 4.

The consultation for government and municipal school graduate teachers (with revenue district) will be held on July 10 and inter districts will be held on July 11.