TN education department releases AY 2025-26 calendar

CHENNAI: All weekends of the current academic year 2025-26 have been declared as holidays by the School Education department in its calendar. The 89-page academic calendar was released on Saturday, declaring 210 working days.

For the first term, the mid-term exam for all classes has been scheduled from July 16, and the quarterly exam will commence on September 18, according to the calendar. The quarterly holidays, post the exam, are expected from September 29 to October 5.

The second term will begin on October 6, followed by a second mid-term exam from November 11, and the half-yearly exam will take place from December 15 to 23. Schools will close for half-yearly leave from December 24 till January 2, 2026.

The final and third term for the academic year will likely commence on January 5 after the weekend leave (January 3 and 4). The third mid-term exam, for up to class 9, has been scheduled from February 17 to 19.

Simultaneously, the first revision exam for classes 10 to 12 has been slated from January 8 to 21, and the second revision exam from January 27 to February 4.

The annual exams for the 2025-26 academic year will begin on April 10. April 24 has been fixed as the final working day, and the summer holidays will start on April 25.