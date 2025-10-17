TN: DVAC seizes Rs 37.74 lakh in raids ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: As part of their raids in Government offices ahead of Deepavali, the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) officials recovered Rs 37.74 lakh unaccounted cash from government offices.

"The officials of DVAC, along with the Inspection Cell officers, conducted surprise checks at various Government offices all over the state on Wednesday (October 15) and Thursday (October 16). Totally, 37 offices were searched," an official release stated.

The raids were based on tip-offs about government officials accepting "Deepavali gifts" ahead of the festive season. According to sources, at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board office in Vyasarpadi, officials seized Rs 18,000 in unaccounted cash and at the Ambattur Zonal office under the Greater Chennai Corporation, Rs 45,000 cash and a gold coin were seized.

In Chengalpattu district, a team headed by a DSP conducted a search at the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) and seized Rs 2 lakh unaccounted cash from a private citizen. Searches were also conducted at government offices in Guindy Industrial Estate and at the Kundrathur municipality office, where unaccounted cash was seized.

The seized cash was taken to the DVAC office.