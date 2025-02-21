TN DPH issues health advisory as summer season approaches

CHENNAI: With the summer season approaching, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued an advisory to prevent, identify and treat heat related illnesses due to heat wave.

Heat waves not only impact daily life but also pose significant health risks, including Heat Related Illnesses (HRIS), which range from mild conditions like heat rash to severe complications such as heat stroke.

Heat wave is deviation from normal temperature by 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius and severe heat wave is deviation from normal temperature by above 6.4 degree Celsius.

Heat wave is when actual maximum temperature is a 45 degree Celsius and severe heat wave is when actual maximum temperature is at 47 degree Celsius.

The health officials have been instructed to conduct district task force meeting on Climate Change and Human Health and Develop Heat Action Plan including the "Standard Operating Procedures" which will be in place during heat wave season.

The activities for sensitization and capacity building of health staff as well as other line department staffs on heat illness, ie. HRI symptoms, management and reporting should also be done. Additionally, health advisory should also be issued time to time for the public about the precautions taken to safeguard against heat wave.

The health officials should also ensure that procurement and supply of adequate quantities of ORS packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, ice-packs and equipment to support management of volume depletion and electrolyte imbalance etc is done. They should also ensure availability of sufficient drinking water, cooling appliances, ice packs or cold water in ambulances. The cases with suspected heat stroke should be rapidly assessed using standard treatment protocols.

The health officials have been asked to coordinate with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) for uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals for constant functioning of cooling appliances and adopt measures to reduce indoor heat and energy conservation in the health facilities.

Heat Stroke/ Heat related deaths should be investigated as per guidelines for Investigation of Suspected Heat-Related Illness Death and labelled as per the criteria issued by NPCCHH and the same to be reported in the IDSP-IHIP portal.

In case of an event, the health officials should take measures to ensure adequate ventilation to reduce impact of heat is reduced to avoid heat related illnesses. The storage of drugs and vaccines should also be done in a manner, ensuring cold temperatures and space to avoid the impact of heat on them.